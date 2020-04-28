Bring me [back] to life!!!!
Amy Lee of Evanescence isn’t about to let a little COVID get in the way of their plans.
Sure, you had to cancel your prom, family reunion, favorite concert, etc. But our favorite artists are still cranking out new music and Evanescence promised that they’d have a new album out in 2020.
“We promised you a new album in 2020 and we won’t let anything stop us,” the band says.
Super bonus? Their first single from The Bitter Truth album just came out Friday and we’ve got the lyric video for your viewing pleasure.