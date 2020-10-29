Bridge Construction Begins For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS October 29, 2020) Weather permitting, beginning November 3, South 25th Street between Saltillo Road and Bennet Road will be closed for the construction of a new bridge as part of the Lincoln South Beltway.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) advises the closure is anticipated to be in place through March 2021. Access to properties will be maintained during this closure.
The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and ww.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle
up.
