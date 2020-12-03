      Weather Alert

Brian Johnsons cap

Dec 3, 2020 @ 8:48am
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: AC/DC perform on stage during a media call ahead of their 'Rock or Bust' world tour at ANZ Stadium on November 3, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Brian Johnsons cap.   the real story