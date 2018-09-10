BREAKING: Woman Shot At NW Lincoln Townhouse

A shooting early Monday morning at a townhouse in northwest Lincoln that injured a 25-year-old woman.

Lincoln Police told KFOR News officers were called to 2nd and Fairfield around midnight, where they found the woman. She was taken by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released too many details and are interviewing people at this time. Officers wouldn’t say if they have anyone in custody, but added there is no threat to the public.

