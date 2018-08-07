BREAKING: Video Footage Released of Homicide Suspects

Lincoln Police released surveillance footage Tuesday from the scene of a fatal shooting in north Lincoln just a week ago. You can see photos from at the end of the article.

Police Officer Angela Sands said in a media release, “If you recognize someone in the video, please call or text 402-429-1774. Any phone calls that go to voicemail will be returned as soon as possible. If you live or work near the location of the homicide and have a video surveillance system, please call us.”

Sands says the surveillance footage is from an infrared camera and therefore colors may appear different. Black clothing may appear white and vice versa. The Lincoln Police Criminal Investigations Unit has set up a tip line which can accept calls and text messages.

On Wednesday morning, Bliemeister said the crime was not a random act, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

At least two people forced their way into a home in the 1900 Block of Fairfield Street, and killed 36-year-old Jessica Brandon. Police did not release specific details of the investigation, but did say they have identified persons of interest, and that the crime was not random.

Bliemeister said a search warrant has been served on the residence, and the findings are being examined.

