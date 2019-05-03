BREAKING: Two People Dead In Apparent Shooting At North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR/10-11 Now May 2)–Lincoln Police have confirmed with KFOR News’ media partner 10/11 Now that two people are dead after an apparent shooting at a home near 14th and Humphrey.

The call to the home came out as a medical emergency shortly after 5pm Thursday (May 2), but when officers showed up they were investigating a shooting.

A reporter from 10/11 reported seeing a man visibly upset yelling about people being dead.  A man and woman were found dead inside the home by police.

No other details were immediately available and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Specialty License Plates Approved in Legislature Warrant Issued for Former Hastings St. Cecilia Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Student Woman Cited For Allegedly Using Stolen Checks, Credit Cards Election Commissioner’s Office To Be Open Extra Hours For Early Voting In City General Election Lincoln Woman Accused Of Embezzling Money From Employer NE Children More Likely To face Hunger