BREAKING: Two People Dead In Apparent Shooting At North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR/10-11 Now May 2)–Lincoln Police have confirmed with KFOR News’ media partner 10/11 Now that two people are dead after an apparent shooting at a home near 14th and Humphrey.

The call to the home came out as a medical emergency shortly after 5pm Thursday (May 2), but when officers showed up they were investigating a shooting.

A reporter from 10/11 reported seeing a man visibly upset yelling about people being dead. A man and woman were found dead inside the home by police.

No other details were immediately available and no arrests have been made.

