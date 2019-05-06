BREAKING: Tornado Touches Down In Southwest Lincoln, Leaves Behind Damage

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–A tornado touched down early Sunday evening in southwest Lincoln, leaving behind damage in its wake.

KFOR News has learned through several reports and photos sent to our newsroom that damage was reported in several areas close to Pioneers Park, including the old Dairy Sweet ice cream stand on the southwest corner of South Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street.

A tornado warning was issued for the Lincoln metro area around 5:40pm Sunday, on a report of heavy rotation over northwest Lincoln. Sirens then sounded and video from one motorist showed a touchdown at least a few miles south of NW 48th and West “O” Street.

There were reports of power poles, trees uprooted or large limbs knocked down in areas around the Near South neighborhood. A roof was blown off of the Jet Splash Car Wash near 10th and Highway 2.

Damage was also reported around the Ruskin Place apartments southwest of 14th and Old Cheney.

Power had been knocked out in some southwest Lincoln neighborhoods. LES crews have been working to restore power. If you have an outage that needs to be reported, call LES at 1-888-365-2412.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for more information.