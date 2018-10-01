BREAKING: Robbery At Lincoln Jewelry Store

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a central Lincoln jewelry shop.

It was around 9:30am Monday that P&L Jewelers near 30th and “O” was robbed. Based on two-way radio reports, police are looking for a suspect described as a black male, about 6-feet tall, wearing light gray sweats and a blue jacket or blue and gray jacket or hoody.

He may have either a gun or a knife.

Watch out for police officers in the area, as their investigation continues.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM, kfornow.com and on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information.

