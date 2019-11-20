BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Lincoln Man Stabbed

(KFOR NEWS November 20, 2019) Lincoln Police tell KFOR NEWS a 52 year old Lincoln man was found stabbed multiple times at the Corner of 48th and O Street. Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers have traced the stabbing to a fight in the 300 block of South 48th Street, in the area of 48th and N. A 26 year old man and the victim got into a fight. The 26 year old allegedly stabbed the 52 year old multiple times in the neck, chest and torso, resulting in life threatening injuries. the suspect is in custody and the knife has been found.
READ MORE: NE Manufacturers of the Year