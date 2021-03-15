      Weather Alert

BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Southwood Village Apartments Prompts Evacuation

Mar 15, 2021 @ 5:26am

(KFOR NEWS  March 15, 2021)  Lincoln firefighters have evacuated Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and Highway 2 because of a fire reported at 5:00 Monday morning.  It quickly became a 2-alarm blaze.  Officials remain on the scene.

Just after 4 Monday morning, fire was reported inside the Earl May Garden Center at South 48th and Highway 2.  Officials are still there.

Sunday night just before Midnight, a 2-alarm garage fire was reported inside garages included in an apartment complex near 56th & Holdrege.  No reports of injuries.

