BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Southwood Village Apartments Prompts Evacuation
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2021) Lincoln firefighters have evacuated Southwood Village Apartments at 27th and Highway 2 because of a fire reported at 5:00 Monday morning. It quickly became a 2-alarm blaze. Officials remain on the scene.
Just after 4 Monday morning, fire was reported inside the Earl May Garden Center at South 48th and Highway 2. Officials are still there.
Sunday night just before Midnight, a 2-alarm garage fire was reported inside garages included in an apartment complex near 56th & Holdrege. No reports of injuries.
