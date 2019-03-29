BREAKING NEWS: Fatality Wreck Along “O” Street Outside Gateway Mall

LINCOLN–(KFOR March 29)–A fatal crash in east-central Lincoln early Friday afternoon remains under investigation.

So far, Lincoln Police have confirmed to KFOR News the crash at Lyncrest Drive and “O” Street is a fatality accident. Several vehicles were involved and mulitiple people were taken to a hospital.

Police say “O” Street is closed between 56th and 66th Streets in both directions. If you are heading toward that area, plan an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM for more details.

ALSO READ: Man Steals Truck, Involved In Hit And Runs.