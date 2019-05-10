BREAKING NEWS: Fatal Early Morning Crash in NW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10, 2019)–A fatal crash Friday morning near the Kawasaki plant. Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS just after 2am, an SUV headed west crossed over eastbound lanes and rolled, throwing 2 people out. A 32-year-old man is dead. Another occupant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Capt. Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS West Fletcher will likely be closed in both directions through the morning rush from NW 13th Street to NW 20th.

