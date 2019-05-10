BREAKING NEWS: Fatal Early Morning Crash in NW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR  May 10, 2019)–A fatal crash Friday morning near the Kawasaki plant.  Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS just after 2am, an SUV headed west crossed over eastbound lanes and rolled, throwing 2 people out.  A 32-year-old man is dead.  Another occupant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  Capt. Kopsa tells KFOR NEWS West Fletcher will likely be closed in both directions through the morning rush from NW 13th Street to NW 20th.

READ MORE:  Gun found in State Office Bldg restroom

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Drug-Related Arrests During Traffic Stop In South Bottoms Area Handgun Found in Restroom at State Office Building Explosion Reported in South Lincoln Sunken Gardens Hosts “Wake Up the Beds” Event Green Light Lincoln Project Showing Positive Results Report Claims Connection Exists Between Tariff Threat And Losses For Nebraska Farmers