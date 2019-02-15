BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Behind Central Lincoln Starbucks

KFOR News has learned that a body has been found behind the Starbucks coffee shop at 33rd and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police were called shortly before 6:30am Friday about a report of a man’s body found in a dumpster.  There were no other immediate details available at the time.

LPD may have additional information at their daily media briefing.  KFOR News will be there.

ALSO READ: Stabbing report under investigation.

