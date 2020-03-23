      Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: 3/23/20 UPDATE…50 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in NE

Mar 23, 2020 @ 4:12am

(KFOR NEWS  March 23, 2020)    Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in two Nebraska counties by the NE Department of Health and Human Services:

  • A woman in her 40s from Dawson County who recently traveled. She is currently self-isolating at home – https://www.trphd.org/ .
  • Douglas County also announced an additional travel-related case today.

Both local health departments have initiated contact investigations to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Public health officials say returning travelers should assume that COVID-19 is present at the locations they have visited and traveled through and follow these recommendations:

  • All returning travelers, from any international or domestic location, should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing, and self-monitor for symptoms.
  • Returning travelers from regions with widespread sustained transmission (e.g., CDC Level 3 countries – https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices#alert – plus U.S. locales such as Seattle, WA; New York City; and Santa Clara County, CA) should immediately self-quarantine.
  • If a returning traveler develops fever or respiratory illness, they need to immediately self-isolate and report to a healthcare provider or local health department.
  • Individuals unable to observe the 14-day self-quarantine should consult with their local health department about appropriate actions.
  • Every health care worker who returns from travel should consult with a trained medical professional at their facility (e.g., infection preventionist or physician) and establish a specific infection control protocol (e.g., home quarantine, self-monitoring, personal protective equipment while at work) that mitigates patient and co-worker exposures

As of Sunday night (3/22, 20), the state case total is 50.

