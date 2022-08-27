BREAKING: LPD Looking For 9 Year Old With Autism

(KFOR NEWS August 27, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a 9 year old autistic child

Joshua D. Beltz, has been missing from his home in the area of N 1st and Belmont since around 2:30pm Saturday.

A statement from LPD said:

Joshua tends to hide in the immediate area of his residence when he runs away and tends to not respond to his name when called. His parents believe Joshua put on a black or navy blue t-shirt, green gym shorts, and black sneakers before fleeing out of a window of the residence.

If you see Joshua or have any information, call 402-441-6000.

READ MORE: Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash