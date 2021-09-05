BREAKING: LPD Investigating Homicide At Central Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 5)–A 28-year-old man’s death is being ruled a homicide, while a 23-year-old man is in custody facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony after police were called to a central Lincoln apartment Sunday morning.
In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police said that officers were called shortly after 7am to an apartment in the 300 block of North 44th Street about a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. LFR initiated life-saving measures, but the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
Police say a witness, who was with both men at the time of the incident, was being interviewed by officers. Crime Scene Investigators have been at the scene throughout the morning and will throughout the day.
No other details have been released at this time, but further information will be released at Tuesday morning’s 8:45am media briefing.
There is no on-going threat to the public, according to LPD. If you have any information about this homicide, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.