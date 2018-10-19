BREAKING: LPD Investigating Homicide After Body Found On City Street

Lincoln Police have identified the body of a man found Thursday evening on a Belmont neighborhood street.

On Friday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister says 42-year-old Stacy Talbot was found at 14th and Judson. LFR was called and attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Talbot was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

Chief Bliemeister said that Talbot suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. An autopsy is underway to officially determine Talbot’s cause of death.

Police are still talking to witnesses, canvassing the neighborhood and processing evidence. Chief Bliemeister says they will be contacting residents and other businesses to see if they have surveillance video that may show evidence leading up to Talbot being dumped off.

Right now, there are no suspects. If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

