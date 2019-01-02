BREAKING: LPD Identify Victim In New Year’s Eve Homicide

Lincoln Police on Wednesday morning identified the woman murdered on New Year’s Eve at a north Lincoln home.

Dijah Ybarra, 21, died after she suffered several stab wounds Monday night in the 1900 block of Montclair Drive, police said in a statement. She and the man suspected of killing her, 21-year-old Neland Gray, were in a relationship and had two kids together.

Ybarra was found lying unresponsive in the driveway around 7pm Monday. Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue showed up, where attempts were made to save her life. Ybarra was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Gray was arrested Tuesday morning for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Friends and family of Ybarra have set up a GoFundMe page to help her family handle funeral expenses. Click here to go to the account.

