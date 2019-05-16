BREAKING: LPD Confirms One Person Dead Following Thursday Morning Shooting

(May 16 / KFOR Newsroom) — Lincoln Police are looking for two men seen leaving the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday morning at 27th and Holdrege.

LPD Captain Danny Reitan confirmed for KFOR News that one person was shot to death. “Lincoln Fire and Rescue was summoned to render aid, and they found a male subject deceased on the southeast corner of the intersection.”

Reitan said they are following up on reports that two men were involved. “From the information we received from multiple witnesses, there was a white car with some front end damage that fled westbound on Holdrege that had two male subjects inside.”

The shooting took place just across the street from a Police station, and Reitan said that may help in the investigation. “We do have some security cameras around the station and we will be reviewing that footage as well.”

Immediately after the shooting, traffic through the busy 27th and Holdrege intersection was shut down in all direction to allow crime scene technicians to investigate the scene.

Stay with KFOR News as this story develops.