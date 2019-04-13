BREAKING: LIBA President And Former KFOR Personality Coby Mach Dies

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 12)–Longtime radio personality and president of the Lincoln Independent Business Association Coby Mach passed away Friday night.

A news release to KFOR News from Lincoln Police late Friday night indicated that officers were called to the 5300 block of Concorde Drive about a death. Police say that Mach, 53, was found dead inside his parked car from what appears to be an apparent suicide.

A statement released by the family says:

“Tonight our family lost a husband, a father and a wonderful man with the passing of Coby Mach. We are thankful for all of the love and support we have received from so many friends at this time of mourning and grief. We ask for the community’s prayers as our family reflects on the life of a man we love.”

LIBA also released a statement:

“When we learned tonight of the passing of our President, Coby Mach, we were stunned. We are heartbroken and saddened by his death. Through his 15 years with LIBA he represented our organization and our positions on issues with integrity and intensity that was appreciated by our Board. He helped our membership double in growth. He was a huge asset to our organization and the community of Lincoln, and his leadership and friendship will be greatly missed. Lincoln is a better community today because of the efforts of Coby Mach.”

Mach, who had been on Lincoln radio since the 1990s, had worked two stints at KFOR. He was operations manager, program director and on-air personality on KFOR, before taking the leadership role at LIBA in 2004. Mach still had a hand in radio, hosting talk shows at another station and again at KFOR before leaving the station after his second stint in 2015. His past radio stops include Grand Island, Omaha and Salina, Kansas.

The staff at KFOR offers their most sincere condolences to Coby’s family at this difficult time.