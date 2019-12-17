BREAKING: LFR, LPD Investigating Suspicious Device Thrown Into NW Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 17)–A bizarre situation in the 600 block of West Saunders Avenue in northwest Lincoln Tuesday afternoon, in what was called in as an “expanded traffic collision.”
Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist told KFOR News they were called to a home in that neighborhood, but when crews showed up there was no collision involving vehicles.
“An individual had reported that an object had been thrown through the front window of the residence, landing in the living room,” Crist said. “It did create some smoke.”
The resident home at the time was able to get out and no one was hurt. Crist also told KFOR News there was no fire or explosion, but this is suspicious in nature and Lincoln Police have now entered the investigation.
A fire inspector has also been called in to help with the investigation.
