BREAKING: Lamm Officially Running For Lincoln Mayor

Lincoln City Councilwoman Cyndi Lamm has made it official. She’s now a candidate for mayor.

In a news release to KFOR News early Sunday morning, Lamm stated an underscoring a need for tax relief, road repairs, affordable housing and transparency in city government as reasons for her mayoral bid.

“I’ve lived in Lincoln a lot of years and I’m living proof of what we can accomplish in our city,” Lamm said in a video statement. “There’s so much more we can do. That’s why I’m running to be your mayor.”

Since 2015, Lamm has served on the City Council, representing northeast Lincoln. She has worked as a litigation attorney, once served as a legislative aide in the Nebraska Unicameral, and as a clerk for a Justice on the Nebraska Supreme Court.

