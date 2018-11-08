BREAKING: Gaylor Baird Announces Bid For Lincoln Mayor

There’s another candidate in the running to be Lincoln’s next mayor.

On Thursday morning, Lincoln City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her bid for mayor. In a news release to KFOR News, Gaylor Baird said, “Lincoln is thriving. We are on an exciting path, and I have been inspired by our community’s momentum under Mayor Chris Beutler. I am running as the candidate that will continue to move our city forward. I want to thank all of the people – community members, friends, and other elected officials – who have reached out this week and encouraged me to run. I am honored to have their support as I offer my service as Lincoln’s next mayor.”

Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, was elected to the Lincoln City Council as an at-large representative in May 2013. Her priorities include public safety and improved emergency response times; repair and growth of Lincoln’s street and sidewalk network; continued support of libraries, parks, pools, and trails; sustainable access to a clean and sufficient water supply; tech infrastructure development; increased efficiency and cost-savings in the City/County procurement process; and ensuring Lincoln remains a top-ranked city in which to work and raise a family.

Prior to her election, Gaylor Baird was a Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commissioner and a member of the LPlan Advisory Committee that produced the 2040 Comprehensive Plan – the strategic roadmap for Lincoln’s growth and development over the next three decades.

Gaylor Baird now joins two other Mayoral candidates, fellow City Council member and Republican Cyndi Lamm and Republican candidate Krystal Gabel, in the race.