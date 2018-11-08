BREAKING: Gaylor Baird Announces Bid For Lincoln Mayor

There’s another candidate in the running to be Lincoln’s next mayor.
On Thursday morning, Lincoln City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her bid for mayor. In a news release to KFOR News, Gaylor Baird said, “Lincoln is thriving. We are on an exciting path, and I have been inspired by our community’s momentum under Mayor Chris Beutler. I am running as the candidate that will continue to move our city forward. I want to thank all of the people – community members, friends, and other elected officials – who have reached out this week and encouraged me to run. I am honored to have their support as I offer my service as Lincoln’s next mayor.”
Prior to her election, Gaylor Baird was a Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commissioner and a member of the LPlan Advisory Committee that produced the 2040 Comprehensive Plan – the strategic roadmap for Lincoln’s growth and development over the next three decades.
Gaylor Baird now joins two other Mayoral candidates, fellow City Council member and Republican Cyndi Lamm and Republican candidate Krystal Gabel, in the race.