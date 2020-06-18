BREAKING: Endangered Missing Advisory For Missing Lincoln Woman
(KFOR NEWS June 18, 2020) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Cynthia Ann Sholar, a 60 yr old white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Sholar was last seen around 5:00 am on June 18, 2020, wearing a black tank top w/sunflower print, gray sweatshirt & white pants near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln, NE.
Lincoln Police have reason to believe Sholar was possibly abducted by Joshua M Hart, in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV bearing FL plates NGPJ13.
If you have any information, please call 9 1 1, or contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 immediately.
