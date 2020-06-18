      Weather Alert

BREAKING: Endangered Missing Advisory For Missing Lincoln Woman

Jun 18, 2020 @ 12:04pm

(KFOR NEWS  June 18, 2020)   An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Cynthia Ann Sholar, a 60 yr old white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sholar was last seen around 5:00 am on June 18, 2020, wearing a black tank top w/sunflower print, gray sweatshirt & white pants near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln, NE.

Lincoln Police have reason to believe Sholar was possibly abducted by Joshua M Hart, in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV bearing FL plates NGPJ13.

If you have any information, please call 9 1 1, or contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 immediately.

READ MORE:   NSEA Calls On Democratic Senate Candidate To Withdraw From Race

Blaze Events
Megadeth POSTPONED
4 months ago
FOZZY
6 months ago
Vampire Weekend
9 months ago
Adelitas Way
4 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
4 months ago