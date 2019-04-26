BREAKING: Crash In North Lincoln Kills One Person

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 26)–A single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln killed one person early Friday morning.

Lincoln Police confirmed that with KFOR News about the crash that happened in the 5500 block of Superior Street shortly after 4am.  Captain Ben Kopsa told KFOR News the initial investigation showed that an eastbound vehicle left the road and hit a concrete pole for a sign.

The victim has only been identified as a female, with no age given by police.

Kopsa said the car was reported stolen earlier this month. Superior Street is closed in both directions from 48th Street to Cornhusker, likely through morning rush hour.

 

 

 

Lincoln Police investigate a deadly crash on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the 5500 block of Superior Street. (Courtesy of Eddie Dowd 10/11 Now)
