BREAKING: Burglary At Home Of Husker Coach Scott Frost

Lincoln Police are investigating a high-dollar burglary at the home of Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost, where some memorabilia and personal items were taken.

Captain Jeri Roeder told reporters Monday morning the burglary happened sometime between 5:30pm Friday and 6pm Sunday at the home near 27th and Pine Lake Road. She said the house is under renovation and items were stored in boxes in the garage.

Roeder says they believe entry was gained through an unlocked walk-in door to the garage.

Among the items stolen include 14 championship rings (10 from Oregon, two from Nebraska as a player and two as head coach at Central Florida), five pairs of Air Jordan shoes from the University of Oregon and a Nintendo Wii game system.

Roeder says the total estimated loss is around $165,000. So far, there are no suspects.

