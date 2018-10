KFOR News is expected to find out more details soon, regarding a body found Thursday night in the street in the Belmont neighborhood of northwest Lincoln.

Police Sgt. Jake Dilsaver confirmed to KFOR News foul play is suspected.

Sgt. Dilsaver says a witness called police to say the victim was either thrown or jumped from the moving car at 14th and Judson. An autopsy is being conducted.

The post BREAKING: Body Found In Northwest Lincoln Street appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.