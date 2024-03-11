Breaking Benjamin & Staind schedule co-headlining tour

Breaking Benjamin and Staind are hitting the road together on a co-headlining tour.

The joint trek, which also features Daughtry on the bill for select dates, launches September 10 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and wraps up October 25 in Austin, Texas. Presales begins Tuesday, March 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com or StaindOfficial.com.

Breaking Benjamin will also be playing dates with Daughtry starting March 21, while Staind will be spending the spring touring with Seether, Saint Asonia and Tim Montana.

The most recent Breaking Benjamin release is their 2020 compilation, Aurora, featuring reworked versions of their past songs. Staind just put out a record, Confessions of the Fallen, in September, marking their first new album in over 10 years.

