Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen announces new solo album

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has announced a new solo album called Infinity Now.

The record arrives May 3 and includes the lead single “Strings.” You can listen to “Strings” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“‘Strings’ is a shot of adrenaline, and an earnest refusal to conform to any agenda other than your own free thought and peace of mind,” Wallen says.

Infinity Now is Wallen’s second solo effort, following 2021’s This World or the Next. Along with his solo career and his work in Breaking Benjamin, which he joined in 2014, Wallen is also a prolific songwriter for other artists: He recently worked with Wes Cage, son of actor Nicolas Cage.

Wallen will be playing solo material as the opener for Breaking Benjamin’s acoustic tour, which kicks off Friday, January 12, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.