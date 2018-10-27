BREAKING: Arrests Made In Connection To Oct. 18 Homicide

Three arrests were made in connection to the homicide of 42-year-old Stacy Talbot of Lincoln back on October 18.

In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police said the arrests took place on Friday (Oct. 26) out of state. Authorities in Leon County, Texas apprehended and took into custody 27-year-old James Richard Howard of Lincoln. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Sherry Lynn Thomas and 32-year-old Jesse James Wilson were arrested in Clovis, New Mexico.

Howard had a warrant out for Accessory to a Class I Felony. Wilson had an arrest warrant out for felony theft. Thomas was wanted on a warrant for an attempt of a Class IV Felony, which was not part of this ongoing investigation.

More information is expected to be released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning.

