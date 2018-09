Lincoln Police have arrested the boyfriend of a 25-year-old woman, who was shot in the head Sept. 9 at a townhome near 2nd and Fairfield.

On Monday, 27-year-old Rashaun Jones was arrested for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

This is a developing story.

