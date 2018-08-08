BREAKING: Apparent Immigration Raid Underway Near O’Neill
By Lincoln News
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

An apparent immigration raid is currently underway in O-Neill Nebraska. Our media parter KSNB reports immigration and customs enforecement officials and the Nebraska State patrol are conducting an apparent immigration raid at the Ventures tomato processing plant north of O-Neill.

An ICE spokesman said this is an ongoing investigation that began just before 9 this morning. KSNB reports law enforcement officials are blocking the entrance to the plant and guards are surrounding the building.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to KFOR for more updates as we receive them.

