Break-In Thursday Morning At Central Lincoln Jewelry Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–Lincoln Police are still investigating a break in from early Thursday morning at Elder Jewelry near 31st and “O.”
According to police, the front window to the store was shattered, causing about $600 damage. Investigators also found an unopened safe outside, possibly taken by the thieves but left it when they fled the scene.
So far, no arrests and Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says inventory was being done to see if anything was taken.