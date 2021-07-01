Break-In Reported Thursday At South Lincoln Jewelry Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A break-in early Thursday morning at a jewelry store in the Piedmont area.
Lincoln Police were called to Lin Jewelers at the Piedmont Shopping Center near Cotner Boulevard and “A” Street, about an alarm going off. Officers found glass to the front door had been broken out and inside, the office door was damaged. No one was inside at the time.
According to LPD, security video showed three people get inside the store, before running way. Police are still looking into whether anything was taken from the store.
Damage estimates are around $1,200.