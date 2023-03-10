BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Parkview Advances in D2, Norris Ends Their Season in B Quarterfinals

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 9)–For the third straight year, the Parkview Christian boys basketball team on Thursday night met up with long time Class D2 powerhouse Falls City Sacred Heart at the NSAA State Basketball Tournament. For the second straight year, the Patriots came out on top.

Parkview Christian got 22 points from senior guard Viktor Kachalouski while on their way to a 62-42 victory over the Irish in the Class D2 quarterfinals at the Devaney Sports Center, in a game heard on KFOR.

The Patriots (24-3) will play once-beaten Shelton in the D2 semifinal Friday at 7:45pm, which you can hear on KFOR.

Parkview Christian had fallen to Sacred Heart in the D2 state championship in 2021 before defeating the Irish in the D2 semifinals a year ago while on their way to clinching the school’s first state basketball title.

Sacred Heart (18-9) was upset-minded in the first half, leading by as much as five points before Parkview’s Maurice Reide connected on a three-pointer and drew a foul to convert on a four-point play right before halftime with the Patriots trailing 25-24. That provided a big spark for Parkview Christian going into the second half.

The Patriots rolled out to a 9-0 run to begin the third quarter for a 33-25 lead with 4:41 left. Reide added 17 points for Parkview Christian and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

CLASS B: PLATTEVIEW 60, NORRIS 50

A very young, talented Norris boys basketball team managed to hang with No. 2 seed Platteview through the first half, leading most of the way up to a 29-27 advantage at halftime before the Trojans took over in the second half.

Connor Millikan, who is the second all-time career scoring leader in Nebraska high school basketball history, finished with a game-high 36 points, 23 of which he scored in the second half to help Platteview advance to Friday’s 3:45pm Class B semifinal game against York.

Platteview (23-4) relied on defense to help Millikan score in transition during the third quarter, that included a 9-2 Trojan run for a 36-31 lead. Platteview went up 43-38 entering the fourth quarter and outscored Norris in the final period 17-12.

Trey Moseman added 10 points in the victory for the Trojans.

Norris got 11 points from freshman Chris Garner, Jr. and ten points each from senior Dakota Klein and sophomore guard Barret Boesiger. The Titans finish the season at 17-10 and return a lot of experience for next season.