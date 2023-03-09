BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Gretna Eliminates Southeast, While East and North Star Also Take Early Exits

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–In what was the closest game, in terms of point-margin, during Wednesday’s Class A quarterfinals of the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament, it was Gretna that went on a late run to advance past Lincoln Southeast.

The Dragons used a 9-0 spurt in the final 1:30 of the game, including a three-pointer from Alex Wilcoxson with 44 second left to put Gretna ahead for good and earn a 60-53 victory over the Knights at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game heard on KFOR.

Gretna will now play No. 2 seed Millard North in Friday’s 7:45pm Class A semifinal. Southeast ends the season at 16-10.

Southeast took a 43-38 lead in the fourth quarter when 6-9 senior Bangot Dak converted on a layup and a three-pointer. Then Gretna rallied to tie it at 43, when Landon Pokorski hit a three-pointer. The Knights pulled ahead and later went up 50-49 with 2:30 to play off a basket from junior guard Taye Moore.

Gretna then went on the 9-0 run, which included the three-point shot from Wilcoxson that put the Dragons up 54-50.

Pokorski led Gretna with a game-high 23 points, including a three-point shot at the buzzer in the first half to put the Dragons up 26-22 at the break. Wilcoxson added 10 points in the Gretna win.

Dak led Southeast with 17 points, while Moore added 13 points in the loss.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 84, LINCOLN EAST 54

A month after East got a 16-point win at Westside, the Warriors were well prepared for the Spartans in the rematch on Wednesday afternoon.

East led 12-7 in the first quarter before Westside embarked on a 25-6 run into the second quarter that later ballooned to a 39-27 halftime lead for the Warriors. Kevin Stubblefield led Westside with 20 points, while Tate Odvody added 10 points and Rickey Loftin came off the bench to score 10 points.

East, who finished the season at 19-6, was led by junior Carter Mick with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Carter Tempelmeyer scored 13 points in the Spartans’ loss.

Westside now plays top-seed Bellevue West in Friday’s 6pm Class A semifinal.

BELLEVUE WEST 68, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 46

While North Star on paper had a size advantage compared to Bellevue West, it was the Thunderbirds who showed quickness in transition and pressure defense that put the Gators on the ropes early.

Bellevue West overcame an early 4-3 deficit and used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take control and never look back in a 68-46 victory over North Star on Wednesday afternoon. The Thunderbirds take a 26-0 record into the Class A semifinal Friday at 6pm against Westside. The Gators finish the season 17-9.

North Star closed their deficit to within 10, 20-10, in the second quarter but Creighton recruit Josiah Dotzler hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Bellevue West lead back to 16. North Star on two different occasions the rest of the game got as close as 11 points.

Dotzler led the Thunderbirds with 21 points, while Jaden Jackson added 19. North Star was led by 6-8 senior forward Antallah Sandlin’el with a game-high 26 points , while fellow senior and 6-8 center Brennon Clemmons chipped in 11 points in the loss.