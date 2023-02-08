BOYS BASKETBALL: Top-Ranked Bellevue West Holds Off Late Rally From Southeast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–The Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team got as close as six points in the fourth quarter of their game Tuesday night with Class A No. 1 Bellevue West at the Prasch Center, but the Thunderbirds pulled away for a 75-57 victory over the Knights.

Bellevue West remains perfect at 20-0, while Southeast fell to 12-8.

The Knights trailed 51-45 early in the fourth quarter but the Thunderbirds scored seven points in a span of under a minute to build back up the lead and stretched it to as much as 19 points with two minutes remaining. Bellevue West had trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter and was down by two points in the early part of the second quarter, before mounting a 19-0 run to end the first half.

Then Southeast began its own flurry of offense, by going on a 14-5 third quarter run. The Knights hit seven three-pointers in the second half, four of which game from sophomore guard BJ Bradford, who finished with a team-high 20 points.

After Southeast climbed back to within six in the fourth quarter, Bellevue West responded to the challenge and Creighton recruit Josiah Dotzler scored 13 of his game-high 23 points to help the Thunderbirds put the game away.

Jaden Jackson added 21 points and Robby Garcia finished with 15 points for Bellevue West.

Southeast got 13 points from junior forward Jake Hilkemann and 11 points from 6-9 senior post Bangot Dak.

