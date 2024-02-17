BOYS BASKETBALL: Quick Start Propels Pius X Past Northeast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–Lincoln Pius X’s boys basketball team wasted no time Friday night to get a head start on Lincoln Northeast in the final regular season intra-city game at Bishop Flavin Gym.

The Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts jumped out to an 16-0 start and held the Rockets without a field goal for the first 6:08 of the game and never looked back, as Pius X improved to 17-5 with a 69-41 victory in a game heard on KFOR. Treyson Anderson, the 6-10 senior post and North Dakota State commit, had nine of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter.

Northeast (9-13) scored their first field goal of the game, when 6-1 sophomore gaurd Hayden Tenopir hit a three-pointer with 52 seconds remaining in the opening period. Pius X then stretched their lead to 21-3 heading to the second quarter, after a basket from Anderson and a 35-foot three-pointer from guard Cole Randall at the buzzer.

The Thunderbolts then extended the lead to 30-3 when Kellan Humm hit a pair of free throws when a technical foul was assessed to the Rockets, then 6-4 senior Aiden Brass scored on drive to the basket with under six minutes left in the first half. Northeast’s second field goal came from senior Cooper Coffman from three-point range that sparked a 13-0 run for the Rockets. Grant Fredericks, a 6-3 sophomore, was Northeast’s top scorer with 11 points. He added a basket during the run and sank a pair of free throws, while Coffman added another three-pointer, and senior guard Brecken Wilke connected on a three-pointer to pull the Rockets within 15, trailing 31-16 with 2:11 left in the second quarter.

Pius X then finished the first half on an 8-4 run to take a 38-19 lead at halftime. The Thunderbolts continued to pull away, leading 56-30 after three quarters.

Fredericks led Northeast in the losing effort with a team-high 11 points.

