BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Goes Inside to Pull Away from East in Second Half

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Lincoln Pius X’s boys basketball team can shoot the ball from outside and they can also rely on the presence of 6-10 senior and North Dakota State commit Treyson Anderson to go to work close to the basket.

The Thunderbolts went inside to Anderson quite a bit in the second half that helped in a 65-52 victory at Lincoln East on Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.

Pius X continued to hit from long range to start the third quarter, when senior guard Adam Searcey and reserve guard Mike Haith connected on back-to-back three-pointers to burst the game wide-open. The Thunderbolts were 10-of-17 from three-point range, with Searcey, Haith and Kellan Humm each hitting three, three-pointers.

Then Pius X went inside to Anderson, who scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the second half. In addition, Anderson pulled down 15 rebounds and created problems for East by having three blocks. Haith added 15 points and Searcey finished with 11 to help the Thunderbolts improve to 15-5.

The Spartans (8-11) got a team-high 14 points from Carter Mick.

Click the link below to hear the podcast of the game.

Boys Basketball: Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East 2-9-24