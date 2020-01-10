BOYS BASKETBALL: Class B Eighth-Ranked Titans Hold Off Vikings

WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Even in boys basketball, the rivalry between Waverly and Norris can be tense. Thursday night was no different, but it was Norris’ night to shine.
The Class B No. 8 Titans were able to break away from a 4-4 tie in the first quarter to go on an 8-0 run and used a man-to-man defense to cool off the Vikings and earn a 47-39 win before an estimated 1,500 people at Waverly High School, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Norris (8-2) got double-digit performances from 5-9 junior guard Cade Rice (12 points), 6-0 sophomore guard Izaiah Pankoke (10 points) and 6-2 senior forward Connor Price (11 points). 6-4 junior forward Trey Deveaux grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Titans.
Leading 19-11, Norris saw their lead dwindle in the final three minutes of the first half, when Waverly set out on a 6-0 run heading into halftime.
Norris extended their lead to 31-24 after three quarters, but Waverly closed to within three after baskets from Andrew Heffelfinger and Noah Stoddard. Heffelfinger, along with 6-1 sophomore Cole Murray each scored 10 points and Stoddard added nine points.