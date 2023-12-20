BOYS BASKETBALL: Anderson’s Late Three-Point Play Lifts Pius X Past Southwest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–Being in the right place at the right time paid off for Treyson Anderson and his teammates on the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team.

The 6-10 Anderson scored off his own missed shot from close range with 0.8 seconds left and hit a free throw to give the Thunderbolts a 61-58 win over Lincoln Southwest Tuesday night in a game heard on KFOR.

Pius X (2-3), who had built up a lead off a 13-0 first half run and maintained it through the early part of the fourth quarter, suddenly found themselves fighting to keep control. Southwest outscored the Thunderbolts 19-6 over the span of the final five minutes of the game. Nebraska commit Braden Frager scored a team-high 18 points for the Silver Hawks, which included a pivotal three-pointer with 2:50 remaining and sinking a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left to tie the game.

After calling timeout, Pius X had control of the basketball with the final 20 seconds left in the game. Senior guard Drew Drake attacked the basket and found Anderson underneath the hoop. After missing the first attempt, Anderson followed up with a put back and drew the foul, capping off a three-point play.

Winning basket and eventual 3-pt play from Treyson Anderson that gave @PIUSX_BBALL a 61-58 win over @LSWHoops on Tuesday night, in a game heard on @KFORRADIO. #nebpreps @KFOR_Sports pic.twitter.com/FAgtYqS3RT — Jeff Motz (@JeffMotzKFOR) December 20, 2023

Southwest (3-3) took a time out to set up an inbounds play from Karter Chamberlain to Frager with 0.8 seconds left. Frager’s shot to go for the tie and force overtime came up short.

An 11-0 run from the first quarter into the second quarter saw Pius X take a 14-point lead before settling for a 31-24 halftime lead.

Kellen Humm added 11 points in the win for the Thunderbolts. BJ Bradford scored 16 points in the loss for Southwest.

Boys Basketball: Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest 12-19-23