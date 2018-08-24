New details connected to the July 31st murder of 36 year old, Jessica Brandon, in north Lincoln. It appears a botched robbery targeting drugs and money led to Lincoln’s latest murder. Nearly 3 pounds of marijuana and $85,000 were found at the house where Brandon was killed. Our media partner, 10/11 NOW reports court records also reveal 4 females under the age of 16 and a 61-year-old female were found bound with zip ties and duct tape on the main floor of the house in the 1900 block of Fairfield. Police were told by an informant that one of 3 suspects arrested for the murder said the robbery “went south” after they encountered all the people in the home. Police are still looking for a 4th suspect.

The post Botched Drug Related Robbery May Have Led to Murder appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.