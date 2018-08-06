Boswell To Challenge Death Penalty

Bailey Boswell’s defense team entered a motion in Saline County District Court Monday challenging the death penalty in her case. Boswell was not asked to enter a plea. A judge scheduled a motion hearing September 17 at 10:30 a.m. Boswell and Aubrey Trail are accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

The State of Nebraska has announced it will seek the death penalty for Boswell and Trail. According to the court documents, the state will present evidence of aggravating circumstances since the murder “manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.” If found guilty, a panel would decide, in a separate hearing, whether the death penalty is warranted.

According to an unsealed probable cause affidavit, Loofe’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags east of Clay Center on December 4th and 5th. The documents also reveal security video from Home Depot in Lincoln on November 15 shows Trail and Boswell purchasing tools and supplies believed to be used in the dismemberment and disposal of Loofe’s body.

