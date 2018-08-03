The woman accused of being involved in the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln last November, was sentenced to five years in prison in an unrelated gold coin and bar scheme.

On Friday morning, 24-year-old Bailey Boswell was sentenced in Federal Court.

A judge ruled Boswell will spend 60 months in prison for charges of interstate transfer of stolen property after she entered a plea agreement. Boswell was also sentenced to three years of supervised released.

Prosecutors say Aubrey Trail and Boswell set up websites and false documents as part of a scheme to defraud a victim out of money. They add Trail and Boswell stole $375,646 in property from December 3, 2015 until November 7, 2017.

Trail was also due in Federal Court on Friday, and both are also facing first-degree murder charges in Saline County in Loofe’s death.

Both Trail and Boswell face the death penalty in that case.

The post Boswell Sentenced In Unrelated Case appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.