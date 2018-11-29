Boswell Pleads Not Guilty

Bailey Boswell, one of the two people arrested for the killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln, waived her right to an arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.

Boswell, who was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17, chose not to appear in person for her arraignment, and instead submitted the written plea to the court. Boswell is charged with first-degree murder and disposal of skeletal remains in the killing of Loofe, which took place in November a year ago.

Boswell and co-defendant Aubrey Trail are both accused of killing the 24-year-old Loofe in November 2017. Trail is scheduled for a jury trial in Summer 2019.

The State of Nebraska will seek the death penalty for Boswell and Trail. According to the court documents, the state will present evidence of aggravating circumstances since the murder “manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

If found guilty, a panel would decide, in a separate hearing, whether the death penalty is warranted.

According to an unsealed probable cause affidavit, Loofe’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags east of Clay Center last December 4th.