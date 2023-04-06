Bosn Appointed to Finish Legislative Term in Lincoln’s District 25

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 6)–Governor Jim Pillen on Thursday afternoon announced that former prosecutor Carolyn Bosn will be appointed to fill the District 25 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, which represents most of southeast Lincoln.

Bosn will finish the final term of former Senator Suzanne Geist, who announced Wednesday she’s stepping down to focus on her campaign for Lincoln mayor, ahead of the May 2 general election. Bosn’s first day in the Legislature will be April 11.

“Carolyn will hit the ground running,” Pillen told reporters Thursday. “She has integrity and a desire to work hard. Throughout the course of her career, she has demonstrated a calling to public service. She will be an outstanding representative for District 25.”

Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, who worked with Bosn in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, echoed Governor Pillen’s endorsement. He also joined the Governor in thanking Sen. Geist for her work over the past seven years in the Legislature.

Speaking to her new role, Sen. Bosn promised to “listen, to learn and to lead.” She said she was honored to be asked to serve as the next senator for District 25 and would “stand up for Nebraska values.”

A Columbus native, Bosn has been adjunct professor for the University of Nebraska College of Law’s trial advocacy program. She was deputy attorney in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office. Bosn earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Baylor University, her law degree from Creighton University’s School of Law.

Bosn is married to Reginald Bosn and they have four young children.