Boo At The Zoo Shuttles Offered

Lincoln, NE (October 26, 2022) Lincoln’s biggest Trick or Treating Event begins tonight. Boo At The Zoo will be held at the Children’s Zoo, at 27th and A Streets, for five nights. All entry is by ticket, available at he Zoo Website.

Because of usually crowded conditions in the Zoo parking lots, StarTran will provide free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo trick-or-treat celebration, Boo at the Zoo, from Wednesday, October 26 through Sunday, October 30.

Shuttles will run about every 20 minutes from 4:15 to 9:15 p.m. each evening from these locations: