Bond Set For Suspect in July 5 Deadly Shooting Outside SW Lincoln Grocery Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–The 20-year-old suspect in the July 5 deadly shooting in the parking lot of Russ’s Market at Coddington and West “A” Street has had bond set for him at 10% of $5-million, which means he would have to post $500,000 to bail out of jail ahead of a potential trial.

Ge’Auvieon Crayton is accused of shooting 25-year-old Francisco Alvis of Lincoln, inside of Alvis’ vehicle in the parking lot, where witnesses indicated Alvis met Crayton to deliver marijuana. Alvis was found with several gunshot wounds nearby and pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital. Crayton was arrested at a home near 25th and Holdrege on July 6.

Crayton was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster County Court.