Bond Issue To Build New Elementary School At Raymond Central Fails To Pass

WAHOO–(KFOR May 10)–A bond issue worth nearly $42-million that would have put all the schools of the Raymond Central district onto one campus failed to pass on Tuesday through a mail-only election.

The proposal would have closed the elementary schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso for a new 62,000 square foot K-6 school building on the Raymond Central Junior/Senior High School campus in northern Lancaster County. About 73% of the votes cast were against the bond, based on the unofficial results from the Saunders County Election Commissioner’s Office.

The bond also would have covered renovations to the high school.