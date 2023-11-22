LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–A body was found in an area on the northeastern outskirts of Lincoln late Tuesday afternoon that has led Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies to consider this suspicious in nature and launching a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday morning, Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said investigators were called sometime after 3:30pm Tuesday to a field off of the northeast corner of 98th and Havelock Avenue, about a mile east of the Lancaster Event Center, after someone working to clear out trees with heavy equipment found a body. He did emphasize the body is not that of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich, who has been missing since Nov. 3 after he was seen leaving his home in rural southwest Lincoln.

“We know the body was dumped out there,” Houchin said.

Houchin added they’re not sure whether the body is a man or a woman and an autopsy has been scheduled.

If you have information regarding this investigation, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.